 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Biden and Trump head to southern border Thursday

February 27, 2024 - 2:55 PM

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Brownsville, Texas, on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday. In this photo, migrants cross the Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge into the United States after obtaining an appointment to legally enter the country on May 12, 2023. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit the southern border in Texas on Thursday, according to a White House official, the same day as the GOP presidential front-runner, Donald Trump.

Their visits are a sign of the importance the immigration issue has assumed in what’s expected to be a 2024 rematch in November between Biden and Trump.

During the trip to Brownsville, Texas, Biden will meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement and local leaders to “discuss the urgent need to pass the Senate bipartisan border security agreement, the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border in decades,” according to a White House official speaking on background.

