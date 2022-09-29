 | Thu, Sep 29, 2022
Big dreams pay off: Bronson retailer’s pork rinds sell like hotcakes

Thaddeus and Kelly Perry started selling their specialty pork rinds to raise money to pay for a cruise. The snacks were so popular that today they're the backbone of an expanding business.

News

September 29, 2022 - 2:43 PM

Thaddeus and Kelly Perry opened Perry’s Pork Rinds and Country Store earlier this summer. The store features everything from homemade fudge, breakfast and lunch specials, fresh produce and assorted grocery items as well as their specialty pork rinds. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

BRONSON — It turns out after years of building a brand, working ungodly hours and pinching pennies, the main problem now with Thaddeus and Kelly Perry’s dream was that they didn’t think big enough.

The Bronson natives opened Perry’s Pork Rinds and Country Store July 30, featuring everything from homemade fudge, daily breakfast and lunch specials, fresh produce and assorted grocery items like milk and bread.

Less than two months later, the couple came to a conclusion. Their brand-spanking-new building isn’t nearly big enough.

