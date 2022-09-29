Big dreams pay off: Bronson retailer’s pork rinds sell like hotcakes

BRONSON — It turns out after years of building a brand, working ungodly hours and pinching pennies, the main problem now with Thaddeus and Kelly Perry’s dream was that they didn’t think big enough.

The Bronson natives opened Perry’s Pork Rinds and Country Store July 30, featuring everything from homemade fudge, daily breakfast and lunch specials, fresh produce and assorted grocery items like milk and bread.

Less than two months later, the couple came to a conclusion. Their brand-spanking-new building isn’t nearly big enough.