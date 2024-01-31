 | Wed, Jan 31, 2024
Bill ending regulation of plastics raises constitutional issue

Bill ends municipal regulation of plastic. Business lobbyists say merchants want to avoid patchwork of local rules.

January 31, 2024 - 2:49 PM

The Kansas Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee heard from business interests supporting a statewide ban on city and county regulation of containers and claims by opponents of the House-passed bill the prohibition would violate home rule authority of local governments amended into the Kansas Constitution decades ago. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — University of Kansas scientist Nancy Muma said the average person inadvertently accumulated in the body a credit-card sized amount of plastic each week by breathing air and consuming water.

Muma, who earned a doctorate in pharmacology and toxicology, said this involuntary consumption of bisphenols, phthalates and perfluoroalkyls created a wave of endocrine disruptions that altered hormones and reproductive systems in humans. Children and developing fetuses were especially vulnerable to these toxins, but the damage could emerge at all stages of life in the form of heart disease, obesity and cancer, she said.

“The good news is that you can help solve this costly and life-threatening problem by voting against House Bill 2446 and supporting regulations to reduce the use of these toxic single-use plastics,” Muma said.

