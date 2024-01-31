Bill ending regulation of plastics raises constitutional issue

TOPEKA — University of Kansas scientist Nancy Muma said the average person inadvertently accumulated in the body a credit-card sized amount of plastic each week by breathing air and consuming water.

Muma, who earned a doctorate in pharmacology and toxicology, said this involuntary consumption of bisphenols, phthalates and perfluoroalkyls created a wave of endocrine disruptions that altered hormones and reproductive systems in humans. Children and developing fetuses were especially vulnerable to these toxins, but the damage could emerge at all stages of life in the form of heart disease, obesity and cancer, she said.

“The good news is that you can help solve this costly and life-threatening problem by voting against House Bill 2446 and supporting regulations to reduce the use of these toxic single-use plastics,” Muma said.