 | Mon, Aug 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Blue crabs: If you can’t beat them, eat them

Italians have been eating more blue crabs, an invasive species that has been devouring eels, clams and mussels.

By

News

August 21, 2023 - 1:44 PM

Blue crab. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

ORBETELLO, Italy (AP) — Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them.

Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets.

But since the crabs are here to stay, farm lobby group Coldiretti and fishing associations have been behind a series of events this summer trying to introduce a staple of American summertime fare to Italian palates.

Related
July 23, 2021
July 1, 2021
September 26, 2018
June 18, 2010
Most Popular