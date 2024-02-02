 | Fri, Feb 02, 2024
Body shop celebrates 50 years

Utley's Iola Auto Body celebrated 50 years of business in January. The family business began with Larry and Sharon Utley, and continues with son Curtis and his wife, Amy.

News

February 2, 2024 - 3:22 PM

Utley’s Iola Auto Body is celebrating 50 years of business. Pictured are Sharon, Larry, Amy, and Curtis Utley. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Utley’s Iola Auto Body recently celebrated 50 years of business in January. However, the auto shop’s story truly begins 62 years ago, when two LaHarpe High School kids met on a hayrack ride and fell in love. 

The pair will celebrate their 60th anniversary in July. The high school sweethearts — Larry and Sharon Utley — would go on to create a successful long- standing business in the Iola community. 

Larry, originally from Pipestone, Minn., moved to LaHarpe in 1960 when he was a freshman in high school. Sharon was born and raised in LaHarpe. Larry first started working in auto repair while he was still in high school, starting at Lang Motor Company. 

