Larry Utley

Larry Raymond Utley, 81, of Iola, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, in his home.
Larry was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Pipestone, Minn., to Marvin F. Utley and Florence H. (Lange) Utley. He attended school in Minnesota before moving to LaHarpe, where he completed his education. A lifelong auto body repair technician and small business owner, Larry dedicated his career to operating Utley’s Iola Auto Body.
Active in his community, Larry was also active with the Iola Jaycees and served as president of the Iola Car Club. Additionally, he was a proud member of the Iola Elks Lodge for over 43 years.
Beyond his work, Larry found joy in the outdoors. He was often found camping, fishing, boating, and trapshooting. His love for these activities flourished in retirement, as he and his wife spent their winters in Yuma, Ariz., enjoying new friends and activities. An avid animal lover, Larry shared his home over the years with more than 10 dogs, one cat, and even one coyote.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Jerry Utley.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sharon Utley; sons Curtis (Amy) Utley of Iola and Doug (Christy) Utley of Overland Park; grandchildren Brad (Kassidy) Bazo, Allie Utley, Cooper Utley and Chase Utley, all of Overland Park; brothers Steve (Shirley) Utley of LaHarpe and Dewey (Virginia) Utley of Piqua; sisters Carol (Mel) Knutson of White, South Dakota, and Judy Johnson of Gas; as well as numerous other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 5, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, in The Venue at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement