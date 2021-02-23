Book-raiser program off to a quick start

A program aimed at buying books to fill the library at the new Iola Elementary School has raised about $13,000 in its first two months, but that’s just a start.

That represents about 520 books, Becky Nilges, organizer of the Project Bookshelf fundraiser, said.

She aims to raise significantly more, setting a goal to buy about 3,000 books. That’s about 10 percent of the new library’s capacity of 30,000 books.