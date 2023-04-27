 | Thu, Apr 27, 2023
ACC’s ‘Boom!’ is raucous fun

Allen Community College's theatre and music departments offer the musical "tick, tick ... Boom!"

By

News

April 27, 2023 - 1:38 PM

Austin Morris, center, is the protagonist in the Allen Community College production of “tick, tick ... Boom!” this weekend at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Morris performs a number with, from left, Maddie Hodgden, Nautianna Goforth, Krais Baker and Mariah Stackhouse. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Infused with equal parts ambition, anxiety, and of course artistry, the dreams of Jonathan Larson take center stage this weekend at the Bowlus Fine Arts, courtesy of Allen Community College’s theatre and music departments.

“tick, tick … Boom!” is a semi-autobigraphical musical that follows Larson’s story of a struggling, not-so-young composer, uncertain whether his lifelong dream of a Broadway success is slipping through his grasp.

You see, Larson’s 30th birthday is rapidly approaching, an arbitrary, yet vital milestone he’d set for himself years prior. Many of his friends have hit it big by now, while he’s still waiting tables.

