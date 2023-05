Jaxxen Oakman, age 5, really wanted a dog.

So while he was visiting his father in Topeka during spring break, mom Carley Swanson gave into temptation when she saw someone giving away German shepherd puppies outside a store. She showed the puppy to Jaxxen via a video call. He named it Big Boy, saying he was eager to meet his new best friend.

But it would be weeks before their introduction.