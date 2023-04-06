Breadery opens doors to community

Like the smell of baking bread, a sense of community permeated the grand opening of Derryberry Breadery on Wednesday evening.

Dozens turned out for the ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., In fact, so many customers showed up, the ribbon cutting was delayed for about 20 minutes. Soon after that, owner Hayley Derryberry announced the place had run out of bread and bagels with only cookies and beverages to offer.

The event was the culmination of about two years of work to renovate the former Shannon building at 20 W. Jackson Ave. into a business that sells baked goods, from Derryberry’s signature bagels and sourdough breads to cookies and baguettes, along with fresh-brewed coffee, wine and draft beer. Overhead doors open to the front patio, creating an indoor-outdoor space and a venue for live music.