 | Thu, Apr 06, 2023
Breadery opens doors to community

With the opening of Derryberry Breadery, owners Hayley Derryberry and Paul Porter achieve their dream of opening a place where residents can gather for bread, beverages and a sense of community.

By

News

April 6, 2023 - 3:31 PM

Derryberry Breadery customers, from left, Scott Kroenke, Myra Gleeson, April Kroenke, Erin Jones, Rey Jones and Bryannan Jones talk to owner Hayley Derryberry, right. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Like the smell of baking bread, a sense of community permeated the grand opening of Derryberry Breadery on Wednesday evening. 

Dozens turned out for the ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., In fact, so many customers showed up, the ribbon cutting was delayed for about 20 minutes. Soon after that, owner Hayley Derryberry announced the place had run out of bread and bagels with only cookies and beverages to offer. 

The event was the culmination of about two years of work to renovate the former Shannon building at 20 W. Jackson Ave. into a business that sells baked goods, from Derryberry’s signature bagels and sourdough breads to cookies and baguettes, along with fresh-brewed coffee, wine and draft beer. Overhead doors open to the front patio, creating an indoor-outdoor space and a venue for live music.

