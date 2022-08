New windows are going up at the Shannon Building at 20 W. Jackson Ave., which is the future home of the Derryberry Breadery. This section above the awning had been boarded up since at least the 1950s. The new Columbia windows will provide dramatic views of the square. Paul Porter and Hayley Derryberry are renovating the building to modernize the space and bring in lots of natural light, while also honoring the spirit of the original structure.