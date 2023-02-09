Business owner seeks EV charging station

Paul Porter hopes to connect one of Iola’s most historic buildings to a wave of the future.

Porter, who owns the old Shannon Building at the intersection of Washington and Jackson avenues, has petitioned the Iola City Council to allow him to install an electric vehicle charging station on the west side of the building.

The charging station would be available for public use, and would encourage electric vehicle owners to spend a few hours in downtown Iola while their vehicles were charging, Porter noted in his application.