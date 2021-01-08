Menu Search Log in

Butchers make room for deer

The pandemic has forced area butchers to schedule beef and hog processing until well into 2022. They had to make adjustments to accommodate deer hunters.

January 8, 2021 - 3:04 PM

Deer processing has begun at Our Market, a grocery store and butcher shop in Humboldt that is preparing to open in the next few months. Pictured are head butcher Steve Heady, left, and owner Scott Welch. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Meat processing plants across the country have been packed since the pandemic hit in March.

So when the deer hunting season began, local butchers had to decide whether to interrupt their busy beef and hog processing to accommodate hunters. 

In Allen County, Bolling’s Moran Locker pushed back its other meat processing in favor of deer.

