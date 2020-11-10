Calf collision

Myrlanne “Dusty” Smith was driving a Marmaton Valley-USD 256 school bus east of Mildred this morning, when she struck a calf that entered the roadway from a ditch. Smith, who had just started her route, told Allen County sheriff’s deputies she attempted to safely avoid the animal but could not. Neither Smith nor one child riding the bus was hurt. The calf was killed, deputies said.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives