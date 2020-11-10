Menu Search Log in

Calf collision

By

News

November 10, 2020 - 9:25 AM

Myrlanne “Dusty” Smith was driving a Marmaton Valley-USD 256 school bus east of Mildred this morning, when she struck a calf that entered the roadway from a ditch. Smith, who had just started her route, told Allen County sheriff’s deputies she attempted to safely avoid the animal but could not. Neither Smith nor one child riding the bus was hurt. The calf was killed, deputies said.

