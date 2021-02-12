Calling Dr. Love

All you need is love … except when it stinks.
That’s why it’s important this Valentine’s Day to take a moment to reflect on the health of our relationships, and to consider the advice of trained mental health professionals.
Antigone Means is a clinical psychologist at the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center who has been helping people tend to their psychological welfare and love lives for 20 years.
“Relationships are very hard work,” she said, but it is work that can be done nonetheless.
Healthy relationships begin with strong communication, and a foundation of trust cultivated in actual friendship (rather than just attraction).
“Obviously communication is one of the biggest things that can quickly become a problem in marriage and relationships,” Means said. That’s especially the case because poor communication can make other issues worse as well, from finances to childcare.
We learn communication habits early in life, and oftentimes our partners don’t use the same strategies for communicating love that we do. One family may share affection via physical touch, whereas another may give verbal praise.
If we don’t consider the love-languages of others, “something may be perfectly clear in our head, but it’s absolutely not clear to our partner.”
That’s when people say things like “you act like you don’t love me,” when in fact, they’re simply not receiving love in a form that they’re used to.
As Means explained, “the partner who needs to hear ‘I love you’ frequently may feel disappointed and unloved, even though the other person is thinking ‘I’m dedicating my life to loving you.’”
Along similar lines, Means recommended the book “Buyers, Renters and Freeloaders” by Willard Harley, which discusses patterns surrounding commitment.
As you can guess from the title, he analogizes being in a relationship to buying a house, and argues, even if not consciously, most people fit into one of three categories regarding how much work they’re willing to devote to another person over time.
According to Means, “Harley’s conclusion was basically everybody wants a level-10 relationship, but most of us only have about level-five communication skills.” And we aren’t very good at realizing what kind of relationship we’re prepared for at a given time.
Do we want to be in a committed, monogamous relationship? A casual, polyamorous one? A full-blown marriage? Which level of commitment are we capable of during certain periods in our lives and why?
Knowing what level of commitment you’re actually committed to can save a lot of heartache.
Is there a way to rekindle love when it seems to have faded?
One method Means recommended might be termed “relationship gratitudes.” For just as you can list the positive events in your day for which you are thankful, you can do the same for your relationships.
Means said the first thing she often asks people is “Why did you get into this relationship in the first place? What did you like about the other person?”
She said it’s often amazing how much reflecting on positive past events can change someone’s attitude and bring a smile to their face. It can also pinpoint places where relationship work needs done moving forward. Have either of you stopped doing something that once brought you joy, either separately or as a couple?
Means further mentioned how people often get stuck, only criticizing their partners rather than praising them, focusing almost entirely on things that seem irritating or annoying.
“When you’re really angry or resentful with someone, having a lot of conflict, you’ve got to look for the good stuff,” she said. “You can get really irritated inside your head, but they may be doing the same thing they’ve always done; it’s just glaring now because of your resentment.”
And when you’ve finally figured out a few good things to say about your partner, be sure to share it aloud. “Even if it’s just: ‘Man, you washed your hair and your shampoo smells nice.’”
Lastly, it’s vital not to mistake a lack of intense feelings for love’s absence, for as Means laughed, “personally, I have come to hear those fluttery feelings as ‘I’m probably about to do something really stupid and need to check myself.’”
Having realistic expectations is also key. Life is not a movie.
“There’s no perfect marriage,” said Means. “Even the best marriages have holes big enough to drive a Cadillac through. There’s no perfect partner, and so our job is figuring out how to make the relationship good enough so that it works for us.”
And along with putting in the work to function as a team, “being in a long-term relationship means being able to accept the things that aren’t going to change,” along with being realistic about what those things include.
To wit, one of the most significant things that isn’t going to change is when someone in the relationship has endured severe past trauma, which can lead to patterns of deeply unhealthy behavior.
This is one reason why Means said she often recommends clients with traumatic histories meet with her individually, even if they’re also attending couples therapy. (And practically everyone has trauma to process.)
Consider the following oversimplified example: John can’t seem to stay in a relationship. He always breaks up with his girlfriends, especially when they start to get close. Turns out, John was abandoned by his parents as a child, and so can’t form healthy bonds as an adult.
Means said she’d recently come across statistics that claim as many of 60% of adults may struggle with attachment-based afflictions of this kind. Indeed, “most of us come with some big baggage,” she said.
It’s therefore paramount that one find ways to be honest about the impact of one’s past experiences; otherwise, relationship woes tend to repeat themselves.
And if we can be honest about the traumas others have faced, we may be able to better identify “red flags” that suggest a person isn’t presently capable of healthy love.
Put another way, our past relationship mishaps may not have been anyone’s fault; “it is that we’ve still got a lot of work to do on ourselves.” This is why it’s invaluable to do what Means called “honest work in between relationships.”
What about self-love?
Means said “I’ll ask people ‘who are you?’ and ‘what do you need?,’ and really the vast majority of people look at me like a deer in the highlights.”
This is partly the case, she said, because sometimes people simply “forget” themselves, having devoted themselves so long to other people.
However, knowing what you want and what makes you happy, independently of others, can in turn make your relationships healthier.
As Means put it, “if you can’t stand being alone, you’re going to be miserable in a relationship, too. And so it’s important to have a sense of appreciation for yourself.”
Having a sense of one’s own identity is also important because it produces a sense of ownership for one’s behavior.
And as Means observed, “the difference between a child and an adult is accountability and responsibility, which absolutely plays in relationships.”