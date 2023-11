Roger Campbell wants to make sure the “Community” in Allen Community College remains a priority.

“One thing I learned quickly in taking the courses I did was there’s a big difference between what you call a ‘community college’ and a ‘junior college,’” Campbell explained. “A junior college is just what it sounds like. It’s the first two years of a four-year college degree, where all you want to do is transfer.”

And that’s fine, he added.