Cancer survivor encourages people to talk

PITTSBURG — Lora Wilson has made it her mission to share about her colorectal cancer any time someone asks.

“When people ask me about it, they get really quiet,” says Lora, a colorectal cancer survivor and Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas patient engagement coordinator. “They ask if I mind talking about it even though where it’s at, and I say yes. It’s a disease; it’s a sickness. I understand it’s uncomfortable to talk about, and that’s why I decided to share.”

Having cancer can impact the patient and their families, not only physically but mentally and financially. Lora believes the more people talk about colorectal cancer, the more they will see that there is a huge need for support and funding for those living with this cancer.