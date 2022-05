Happiness takes work, Becky Carlson told Allen Community College graduates Saturday.

Carlson, whose hall of fame coaching career included earning her 500th career win earlier this year with Marmaton Valley High School, was tapped as ACC’s distinguished alumnus for 2022, and was invited to give the keynote address at Saturday’s commencement.

Carlson coached Iola High’s girls to the 2006 4A state championship in basketball.