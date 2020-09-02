Carnival pulls back

MIAMI — Carnival Corp.’s Princess line canceled some early 2021 voyages, the latest sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to weigh on the cruise industry for many more months.

The cancellations affect world cruises on the Island Princess from North America and some South America voyages on the Pacific Princess, the company said Tuesday. The actions reflect border and port-access restrictions, according to Princess.

The cruise industry shut down in mid-March after a series of high-profile and deadly outbreaks at sea. Among the myriad questions facing the industry is where it can take passengers once cruises resume. Carnival is dipping its toe back into the water with a few European voyages next month, including some so-called cruises to nowhere that will leave from German ports, sail around for a while and return.