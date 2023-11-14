 | Tue, Nov 14, 2023
Cedarbrook, sold: Mother-son duo purchase all 22 lots

Iola City Council members agreed to sell all 22 residential lots in the Cedarbrook Third Addition to Lakeview Investment Properties. They have 10 years to develop the lots or the land reverts back to the city.

November 14, 2023 - 3:31 PM

A map shows the 22 residential lots of the Cedarbrook Third Addition. Iola’s city council agreed Monday to sell the lots to Jennifer Chester and Blake Boone, owners of Lakeview Investment Properties LLC. Photo by Tim Stauffer

In a major boost to Iola’s efforts to address its housing shortage, city council members voted Monday to sell all 22 residential lots in the Cedarbrook Third Addition to Lakeview Investment Properties, an LLC owned by Jennifer Chester and son Blake Boone.

Jennifer Chester and Blake BooneRegister file photo

Earlier this year, the council agreed to spend $1.7 million to extend utilities in the addition at the north edge of town. “I know it’s a lot of money,” Mayor Steve French said at the time. “It’s a gamble to build it and sit back and wait.”

It appears the gamble will pay off. Chester and Boone told the Register they believe they can build three to five homes a year and have plans to begin as soon as January.

