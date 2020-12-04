Celebrate Christmas in LaHarpe

LAHARPE — A pair of safe, socially distant Christmas-themed activities are in the works.
The LaHarpe PRIDE Committee will once again host a Christmas light contest.
Anyone living in LaHarpe is eligible. They just need to decorate their home and yard for Christmas.
