Celebrate Christmas in LaHarpe

December 4, 2020 - 12:37 PM

LAHARPE — A pair of safe, socially distant Christmas-themed activities are in the works.

The LaHarpe PRIDE Committee will once again host a Christmas light contest.

Anyone living in LaHarpe is eligible. They just need to decorate their home and yard for Christmas.

