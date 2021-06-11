Cerner Corp. will axe 500 jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cerner Corp. said Thursday it plans to eliminate 500 positions across the world as part of a continuing “transformation” of its mission.

The company, based in North Kansas City, did not say how many of the cuts will occur at its campuses in the Kansas City area but said in a statement that it would remain the largest private employer in the region.

Cerner employs about 13,000 workers in the Kansas City area and about 26,000 employees across the globe.