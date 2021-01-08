Menu Search Log in

Chamber director resigns

Jill Hartman announced her resignation Friday. Administrative Assistant Lindsay Myers will assume the director's responsibilities.

By

News

January 8, 2021 - 3:38 PM

Jill Hartman
Jill Hartman

Jill Hartman, Iola Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, has resigned.

In an email to the Chamber’s members Friday, Hartman said her resignation was due to personal reasons.

She has held the post for the past two years.

Related
December 11, 2020
September 11, 2020
May 12, 2020
June 24, 2019
Trending