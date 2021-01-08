Chamber director resigns

Jill Hartman, Iola Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, has resigned.
In an email to the Chamber’s members Friday, Hartman said her resignation was due to personal reasons.
She has held the post for the past two years.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives