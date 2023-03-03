Chamber lauds area businesses

More than 160 guests attended the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday night, which was hosted at the Allen County Country Club. The event was a welcome opportunity for members to reconnect and celebrate each other. Several businesses and organizations were recognized by the Chamber for honors voted on by fellow members.
The standouts were: Audacious Boutique, awarded Business of the Year; Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, designated the Community Support Champion; April Kroenke Photography, winner of the ACE of Initiative Award; and Myra and Gabriel Gleason of Fillmore Coffeehouse, recognized as Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs.
Community National Bank & Trust of Iola received a special honor, the Chamber Champion Award, in recognition of exceptional support and contributions to the Chamber. This was the inaugural year for the accolade.