 | Wed, Mar 16, 2022
Chanute sophomore shot, killed

Nasha Gregory, a 15-year-old sophomore at Chanute High School with ties to Allen County, was reported as the victim of a fatal shooting in Coffeyville over the weekend.

March 16, 2022 - 10:24 AM

COFFEYVILLE — A 15-year-old Chanute girl with ties to Allen County died from a fatal gunshot wound late Sunday night, according to police and media reports.

Nasha Gregory

The Coffeyville Police Department confirmed the death of a juvenile after a shooting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street. 

She was identified as Nasha Gregory, a sophomore at Chanute High School, according to the Chanute Tribune. Gregory was taken to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center where she later died.

