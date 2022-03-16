Chanute sophomore shot, killed

COFFEYVILLE — A 15-year-old Chanute girl with ties to Allen County died from a fatal gunshot wound late Sunday night, according to police and media reports.

Nasha Gregory

The Coffeyville Police Department confirmed the death of a juvenile after a shooting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.

She was identified as Nasha Gregory, a sophomore at Chanute High School, according to the Chanute Tribune. Gregory was taken to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center where she later died.