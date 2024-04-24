Children’s author to visit area students next week

An award-winning children’s book author who has written more than 40 books, including one she co-wrote with Dolly Parton, is coming to speak to area students next week. She’ll also offer a meet and greet with a book signing party at the Iola Public Library.

Erica S. Perl will visit Iola and Yates Center elementary school students Tuesday morning and afternoon before the meet and greet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Iola library. The first 10 visitors will receive a free book, and other books will be available for purchase. On Wednesday, Perl will visit Humboldt, Marmaton Valley and Crest elementary schools.

Perl writes picture books, chapter books, novels, plays and more. Her books have received numerous awards including the National Jewish Book Award, and have been on several state, library and “Best Books” lists.

A year ago, Perl released “Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big,” which was co-written with the iconic singer, actress and philanthropist. In an interview with Good Morning America, Parton described it as “a cute little story about confidence and about bullying and dreams. It’s really about accepting people for who they are and keeping on with your dreams until they come true.” The book tells the story of a French bulldog who loves barking to the beat of country music.

Many of Perl’s picture books feature animals in unusual situations, told with humor and delightful language.

Her early reader books include the “Whale, Quail, Snail Series,” which was selected for the 2022-23 Pride and Less Prejudice Book List and includes a teaching guide.

Other book titles include “The Three Little Guinea Pigs,” “Goatilocks and the Three Bears,” “The Ninth Night of Hanukkah” and “When Carrot Met Cookie.”

Perl also serves as a writing coach and is on the faculty of the Vermont College of Fine Arts MFA program.

“Her author visits are educational, engaging, and empowering. This may be because she has a theater background, a law degree, and an ice cream truck driver’s license,” a biography on her website reads.

The Author Visit Program is funded by the Helen Gates Whitehead Trust of Iola.