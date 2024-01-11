 | Thu, Jan 11, 2024
Christie quits; Haley and DeSantis debate; Trump cruises solo

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suspends presidential bid while Haley and DeSantis debate. Meanwhile, Donald Trump gives town hall.

January 11, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announces he is dropping out of the race during a town hall campaign event Wednesday, in Windham, N.H. Photo by AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday suspended his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, ceding to growing pressure to drop out of the race from those desperate to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.

Addressing supporters at a New Hampshire town hall, Christie said he had come to the conclusion that he had no pathway to victory.

“Campaigns are run to win. That’s why we do them,” he said. “It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination.”

