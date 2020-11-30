Menu Search Log in

Christmas in Humboldt

Humboldt residents turn out for "Bike Around the Square" and holiday shopping event.

By

News

November 30, 2020 - 9:49 AM

The sun sets over Humboldt's Bike Around the Square event.
A jolly elf and Santa Claus join Humboldt’s “Bike Around the Square” event Friday evening. Stores stayed open late for Black Friday shopping. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A jolly elf and Santa Claus join Humboldt’s “Bike Around the Square” event Friday evening. Stores stayed open late for Black Friday shopping.

Bethany Alzanadi transports Cole Myers in a stroller around the Humboldt square, with Harlow Wrestler in the background.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Local youth Maxton Mueller, left, and Aaron Wille, take part in the “Bike Around the Square” festivities in Humboldt Friday.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
