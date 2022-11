Downtown Iola will be a little less bright for the holiday season this year.

The city will not light the buildings surrounding the courthouse square for Christmas because the old strands have begun to fail.

The city did what it could to keep the lights ablaze last year, Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock told Iola City Council members Monday, by “robbing” bulbs from old strands of lights, but could not find appropriate light bulbs or matching strands this year.