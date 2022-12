When he was just a tot, Iola High School principal Scott Carson and his brothers would tromp outside their family’s farmhouse near Parsons on a very important Christmas Eve mission — to scatter food for Santa’s reindeer.

They would then snuggle into their beds to listen for Santa and his reindeer alighting on the rooftop.

Eventually Carson learned that it was his uncle, in league with his parents, who climbed onto the roof to add to the magic of the holiday.