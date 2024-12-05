Christmas Vespers offers sounds of the season

O come, all ye faithful, and listen to the sounds of Christmas.

The annual Christmas Vespers concert returns at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 302 E. Madison Ave. The community churches have offered Vespers since the 1950s.

A choir composed of singers from several area churches will join together in song, including a sing-along with the congregation to the classic holiday tune, “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

A prelude features Kathleen McCollam on organ and the Presbyterian Church’s handbell choir. The community choir takes over with several classic holiday songs, featuring soloists and flautist Heather Mentzer. The choir is directed by Betty Cunningham and accompanied by pianist Roberta Wilkes.

During intermission, entertainment will be provided by Jeffrey Anderson on piano and Janet Sager on marimba.

The second half features more songs from the choir, along with violinist Joe Cunningham. McCollam ends with a postlude. Refreshments and a string ensemble will follow the concert.

A freewill offering will be collected to benefit CURB, the utility relief fund.