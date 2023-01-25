 | Wed, Jan 25, 2023
City boosts recycling

Iola City Council members were divided but ultimately agreed to reimburse a local recycling group $1,400 for expenses to extend electric service to their plant, and to forgive $500 annually in utility costs.

January 25, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Steve Strickler, a local leader in recycling efforts, addresses the Iola City Council on Monday. Photo by Richard Luken

A local recycling effort is getting a boost from Iola officials.

City Council members approved Monday a pair of requests from Allen County Recycling, a local non-profit organization that takes in a number of recyclable materials for residents, but focuses primarily on cardboard.

Council members voted, 7-1, to reimburse the recycling group about $1,400 for expenses they incurred to extend electric service to their new location at the old Thompson Poultry plant in the 1700 block of East Street (just north and west of Pump N Pete’s).

