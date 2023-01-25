City boosts recycling

A local recycling effort is getting a boost from Iola officials.

City Council members approved Monday a pair of requests from Allen County Recycling, a local non-profit organization that takes in a number of recyclable materials for residents, but focuses primarily on cardboard.

Council members voted, 7-1, to reimburse the recycling group about $1,400 for expenses they incurred to extend electric service to their new location at the old Thompson Poultry plant in the 1700 block of East Street (just north and west of Pump N Pete’s).