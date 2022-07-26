City builds trail to new school

Iola city crews are well on the way to extending a walking trail to the new Iola Elementary School site.

Iola Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members Monday that limestone screenings have been placed along much of the 10-block stretch, from where the MoPac Trail ends near Iola High School to the elementary school site on North Kentucky Street.

Next up is to cut out and replace curbs where the trail intersects with the various streets to make it more accessible for bicyclists.