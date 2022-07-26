 | Tue, Jul 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

City builds trail to new school

City crews are extending a walking trail to the new Iola Elementary School site. It follows the old Missouri Pacific Railroad corridor.

By

News

July 26, 2022 - 3:51 PM

Iola city crews are well on the way to extending a walking trail to the new Iola Elementary School site.

Iola Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock told City Council members Monday that limestone screenings have been placed along much of the 10-block stretch, from where the MoPac Trail ends near Iola High School to the elementary school site on North Kentucky Street.

Next up is to cut out and replace curbs where the trail intersects with the various streets to make it more accessible for bicyclists.

Related
July 15, 2022
July 12, 2022
July 6, 2022
June 8, 2022
Most Popular