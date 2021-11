Animals picked up by Iola city employees won’t have to be held as long before they’re put up for adoption.

Iola City Council members approved a request from the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility to change their contract, dictating animals taken to the shelter be held for five business days before ACARF officials can put the dogs or cats up for adoption.

Doing so should lessen overcrowding issues, explained Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Hutton.