 | Tue, Sep 12, 2023
City eyes new solar policy

A proposed solar policy would establish how customers who generate their own electricity should be credited for the power that is pushed back onto the city's energy grid.

September 12, 2023 - 2:41 PM

Solar panels on a roof. Photo by Pixabay.com

As residents and businesses turn to generating their own electricity, Iola should have a policy in place that sets how those customers should be credited for the power, City Administrator Matt Rehder said Monday.

The policy would affect those who generate more electricity than the customer consumes in a given month, Rehder explained to City Council members.

“It’s something we’ve talked about doing for a while now,” Rehder said. “We’ve just been trying to finish up the details.”

