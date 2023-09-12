City eyes new solar policy

As residents and businesses turn to generating their own electricity, Iola should have a policy in place that sets how those customers should be credited for the power, City Administrator Matt Rehder said Monday.

The policy would affect those who generate more electricity than the customer consumes in a given month, Rehder explained to City Council members.

“It’s something we’ve talked about doing for a while now,” Rehder said. “We’ve just been trying to finish up the details.”