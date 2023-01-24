 | Tue, Jan 24, 2023
City nixes EMS contract

The Iola City Council voted to terminate its ambulance service contract with Allen County in an attempt to get the county to return to the bargaining table. The city cited rising costs and other conditions as reasons to renegotiate the contract. The contract will end on Aug. 1 unless the parties come to terms before that.

January 24, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Iola City Council members voted to terminate its ambulance service contract with Allen County in order to renegotiate the terms of the agreement. Register file photo

Iola is terminating its contract with Allen County to provide countywide ambulance services, in an attempt to get county commissioners to return to the bargaining table.

City Council members voted unanimously Monday to enact a termination clause, which nixes the contract on Aug. 1, six months from now.

In a statement after the 8-0 city vote, Mayor Steve French spelled out Iola’s issues that make the existing contract “untenable,” including inadequate funding from the county, and the requirement that the city be capable of providing two out-of-county ambulance transfers simultaneously.

