City nixes EMS contract

Iola is terminating its contract with Allen County to provide countywide ambulance services, in an attempt to get county commissioners to return to the bargaining table.

City Council members voted unanimously Monday to enact a termination clause, which nixes the contract on Aug. 1, six months from now.

In a statement after the 8-0 city vote, Mayor Steve French spelled out Iola’s issues that make the existing contract “untenable,” including inadequate funding from the county, and the requirement that the city be capable of providing two out-of-county ambulance transfers simultaneously.