 | Tue, Nov 09, 2021
City, county resolve EMS issues

Iola City Council and Allen County Commission members have accepted terms of a contract that will extend the city's contract to offer ambulance services for all of the county through 2027. The pact ends months of tension during which it appeared the county would look elsewhere for countywide EMS.

November 9, 2021 - 10:52 AM

The Iola-Allen County ambulance partnership will continue, after county commissioners announced in August it would let the current contract expire at the end of the year and negotiate with another provider. Register file photo

After both sides said they were going their separate ways, the Iola-Allen County ambulance partnership will continue into 2022 and beyond.

Iola City Council members approved, 8-0, a five-year contract to continue offering emergency medical services for all of Allen County.

The contract — which would increase the county’s annual subsidy to the city from about $1.2 million to $1.65 million next year — went to the Allen County Commission this morning, where the contract was approved with a 2-1 vote, Jerry Daniels opposed.

