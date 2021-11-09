City, county resolve EMS issues

After both sides said they were going their separate ways, the Iola-Allen County ambulance partnership will continue into 2022 and beyond.

Iola City Council members approved, 8-0, a five-year contract to continue offering emergency medical services for all of Allen County.

The contract — which would increase the county’s annual subsidy to the city from about $1.2 million to $1.65 million next year — went to the Allen County Commission this morning, where the contract was approved with a 2-1 vote, Jerry Daniels opposed.