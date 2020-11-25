Menu Search Log in

City picks new fire chief

Chase Waggoner, former fire chief in Girard, will take over Iola's department. He'll start in December.

Chase Waggoner

Chase D. Waggoner, formerly a fire chief in Girard, has been hired as Iola’s next fire chief.

Waggoner’s hiring was announced Tuesday by Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock.

Waggoner also has worked in Missouri and Arizona.

