City picks new fire chief

Chase D. Waggoner, formerly a fire chief in Girard, has been hired as Iola’s next fire chief.
Waggoner’s hiring was announced Tuesday by Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock.
Waggoner also has worked in Missouri and Arizona.
