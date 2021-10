The second time was the charm for Iola to purchase a new fire truck.

City Council members approved Tuesday the purchase of a Spartan truck from Feld Fire of Grain Valley, Mo., for $618,231, the lowest of three qualifying bids received.

The Spartan, which will take about a year before it’s fully equipped and in service, will replace Unit 311, the newest truck in the Iola Fire Department fleet, as the city’s “first-out” vehicle for emergency calls.