City gets $350,000 grant for fire engine

Federal grant will provide about half the cost of a new fire engine for the City of Iola. It will replace a trouble-prone vehicle.

February 12, 2021 - 1:58 PM

Iola received word this week it has received a $350,000 grant to go toward the purchase of a new fire engine.

The federal grant comes through the Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program. Thrive Allen County applied for the grant on the city’s behalf.

A new fire engine is estimated to cost $700,000, according to Jon Wells, mayor of Iola. 

