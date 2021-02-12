City gets $350,000 grant for fire engine

Iola received word this week it has received a $350,000 grant to go toward the purchase of a new fire engine.
The federal grant comes through the Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program. Thrive Allen County applied for the grant on the city’s behalf.
A new fire engine is estimated to cost $700,000, according to Jon Wells, mayor of Iola.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.