 | Wed, Mar 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

City to tackle sewers

Iola City Council members will use federal COVID relief money to repair several miles of sewer lines. They're also focusing on other sewer improvement projects.

By

News

March 29, 2022 - 3:21 PM

Iola Mayor Steve French speaks at Monday’s Iola City Council meeting, while Councilman Mark Peters, at right, listens. Photo by Richard Luken

Iola will take advantage of federal COVID relief dollars to help refurbish several miles of degraded sewer lines in town.

City Council members unanimously approved City Administrator Matt Rehder’s request to dedicate $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for what’s described as “cured in place piping.”

Tack on $200,000 the city already has budgeted, and Iola can lop off a third of the estimated $3 million needed to fully restore Iola’s entire sewer infrastructure system, Rehder noted.

Related
March 25, 2022
November 25, 2014
September 27, 2011
July 2, 2010
Most Popular