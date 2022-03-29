City to tackle sewers

Iola will take advantage of federal COVID relief dollars to help refurbish several miles of degraded sewer lines in town.

City Council members unanimously approved City Administrator Matt Rehder’s request to dedicate $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for what’s described as “cured in place piping.”

Tack on $200,000 the city already has budgeted, and Iola can lop off a third of the estimated $3 million needed to fully restore Iola’s entire sewer infrastructure system, Rehder noted.