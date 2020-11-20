City to talk year-end budgets

Iola City Council members will discuss year-end budget amendments Monday, a necessary step to close the financial books in 2020.

Council members are expected to schedule budget hearings for their Dec. 14 meeting — the last meeting of the year — to discuss changes to the library, industrial and major projects funds.

Council members agreed to fund $350,000 in support of Allen County Regional Hospital this year, $50,000 more than what the city has provided previously. The additional $50,000 came at the county’s request, noting this is the last year the city is being asked to use sales tax revenues to help support the hospital. County voters re-upped a countywide sales tax earlier this year for the hospital.