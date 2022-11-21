City will add Christmas lights downtown after all

And the city said, let there be light — Christmas lights, that is.

After fearing it may have been too late to add Christmas lights to outline Iola’s downtown buildings this year, Mayor Steve French announced Saturday the lights have been ordered and are due to be installed soon.

While the lights may not be complete by this weekend — Iola traditionally fires up its downtown lights the day after Thanksgiving — they’ll be up and going in plenty of time for Christmas, French said.