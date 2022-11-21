 | Mon, Nov 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

City will add Christmas lights downtown after all

After saying the city would not light downtown buildings for Christmas, officials agreed to buy new lights in response to a number of complaints. The new lights may not be installed by Thanksgiving, but they'll be up before Christmas.

By

News

November 21, 2022 - 1:40 PM

While some lighted trees and store windows will be decorated for Christmas in downtown Iola this year, the city’s lights outlining the rooflines will stay dark. Register file photo

And the city said, let there be light — Christmas lights, that is.

After fearing it may have been too late to add Christmas lights to outline Iola’s downtown buildings this year, Mayor Steve French announced Saturday the lights have been ordered and are due to be installed soon.

While the lights may not be complete by this weekend — Iola traditionally fires up its downtown lights the day after Thanksgiving  — they’ll be up and going in plenty of time for Christmas, French said.

Related
November 30, 2021
October 26, 2021
October 25, 2018
November 7, 2017
Most Popular