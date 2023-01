For the first time in 25 years, Class Act Salon has a new home.

Owner Pam Tressler reopened her business Tuesday at the new location, 217 W. Garfield St., after acquiring the old Cutting Edge Salon from the retired Jerri Henry.

Aside from the new location, Tressler and her partners — daughter Sabra Stockebrand and former Class Act owner Lauren Hufferd — will offer the same services, and sell the same products.