Classes canceled at Crest

COLONY — Students in Crest USD 479 are being kept home today and Wednesday because of the rising number of COVID-19 infections throughout the district.
“The district, leading up to this decision, has been made aware of numerous positive cases within the student body and staff team,” the district announced on its website. “This is being done as a precautionary measure to help ensure adequate staffing upon our planned return on Thursday.”
When school resumes Thursday, parents are urged to keep their students at home if they are experiencing symptoms of illness, or if they are in the process of awaiting test results for COVID-19.
“This includes RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) flu, strep and COVID,” the district wrote.
Those who have tested positive for any of the above are asked to receive a doctor’s note, communicating the positive result.
The high school basketball teams were slated to begin play in a Yates Center tournament, but their games tonight have been called off.
It’s not yet known if they will participate in the tournament’s second round Thursday.
