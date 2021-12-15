Humboldt cancels classes for the rest of the week

The Humboldt school district has canceled classes for students for the rest of the week because of a rise in COVID cases.
That will take students into the winter break. Classes will resume Jan. 4; teachers return Jan. 3. Superintendent Amber Wheeler said she hopes the break will give students and the community a chance to recover as the number of cases continues to surge countywide.
All activities also will be canceled. That includes a middle school basketball game at Eureka and high school wrestling at home on Thursday, and a basketball game at Neodesha on Friday.
The district reached the 4% threshold for positive COVID cases on Wednesday. Under the board’s policy, that prompted a special meeting where the board decided to cancel classes on Thursday and Friday.
Also at the meeting, the board voted to modify its policy slightly, changing the policy from 4% districtwide to 4% at each building. When the 4% threshold is reached, it triggers a special board meeting.
The district doesn’t release specific numbers, but its website shows the elementary school reached 4.4% of positive cases and the middle and high schools combined for 4.1%.
The elementary school’s enrollment is 319 and the middle and high school are 340. Based on the website percentages, that works out to about 14 students at each building.
The Growing Place preschool and daycare center also canceled its Christmas program, planned for tonight at the school.
