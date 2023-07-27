 | Thu, Jul 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Cleanup nears end as city talks storm recovery

Iola crews may be close to completing their first full sweep through town to haul off piles of brush, limbs and downed trees after the July 14 storm. More than 500loads of limbs have been hauled to the city's old compost site.

By

News

July 27, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Iola street and alley employee Derek Stahl totes an armload of brush to a nearby pile as he and other crews clean up fallen trees and limbs from North Kentucky Street Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

By the end of the week, Iola’s crews may be close to doing their first full sweep through town to haul off piles of brush, limbs and downed trees toppled in the July 14 storm that roared through Iola and Allen County.

Workers in Iola’s street and alley department, as well as helpers from other departments, continue to clear up brush piles across town. By Thursday, they had reached the final quadrant of town, the northeast section, Iola Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock said.

“We’d like to be done Friday, but it may roll over into next week,” Schinstock said. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Related
May 20, 2020
May 5, 2020
April 15, 2010
April 5, 2010
Most Popular