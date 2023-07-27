Cleanup nears end as city talks storm recovery

By the end of the week, Iola’s crews may be close to doing their first full sweep through town to haul off piles of brush, limbs and downed trees toppled in the July 14 storm that roared through Iola and Allen County.

Workers in Iola’s street and alley department, as well as helpers from other departments, continue to clear up brush piles across town. By Thursday, they had reached the final quadrant of town, the northeast section, Iola Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock said.

“We’d like to be done Friday, but it may roll over into next week,” Schinstock said. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”