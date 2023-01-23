 | Mon, Jan 23, 2023
Clergy abuse victims want AG’s full report

A group of Catholic clergy abuse survivors pressed the Kansas attorney general to release a 350-page report of a four-year FBI inquiry into Kansas clergy abuse allegations.

News

January 23, 2023 - 3:02 PM

David Clohessy, representing Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, urged Attorney General Kris Kobach to release the full KBI report of a four-year investigation of Catholic clergy abuse. He joined others in Olathe to also urge elimination of the statute of limitations on civil and criminal action tied to alleged abusers. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

OLATHE — Representatives of an organization dedicated to exposing sexual abuse by religious leaders Friday pressed for the Kansas attorney general to voluntarily release a 350-page report of the four-year KBI inquiry into allegations of misconduct among Catholic clergy in the state.

David Clohessy, of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, said Attorney General Kris Kobach could do what his predecessor, Derek Schmidt, declined to do. On Schmidt’s last full day in office, he released a 21-page summary of the investigation by the KBI. He didn’t comment on a report that identified clergy wrongdoing and referred cases to local prosecutors but didn’t result in filing of charges due to expiration of the statute of limitations.

The summary didn’t identify wrongdoers or victims, however the KBI disclosed that a review of thousands of documents and interviews with 140 victims led agents to 188 clergy in Kansas suspected of rape, taking indecent liberties with a child and other crimes. Thirty cases were forwarded to prosecutors, but the statute of limitations prohibited movement in those instances.

