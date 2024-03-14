 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Combatting shore erosion a challenge

A Massachusetts town spent $600,000 on shore protection. A winter storm washed it away days later.

By

News

March 14, 2024 - 2:21 PM

Gutted homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Florida, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 illustrates the losing battle against Mother Nature when significant beach erosion from Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole caused millions in damage to oceanfront properties. Photo by (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts beach community is scrambling after a weekend storm washed away $600,000 in sand that was trucked in to protect homes, roads and other infrastructure.

The project, which brought 14,000 tons of sand into Salisbury over several weeks, was completed just three days before Sunday’s storm clobbered southern New England with strong winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding.

The Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change group, which facilitated the project and helped raise funds, posted on social media about the project’s completion last week and then again after the storm. They argued that the project still was worthwhile, noting that “the sacrificial dunes did their job” and protected some properties from being “eaten up” by the storm.

Related
January 18, 2022
July 8, 2021
October 6, 2020
November 21, 2012
Most Popular