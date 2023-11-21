Commission hears wage proposal for dispatchers

Allen County 911 Dispatch Center director Chelsie Decker went before Allen County commissioners Tuesday morning to make her case for wage increases for dispatch center employees.

Chelsie Decker, 911 director, addresses commissioners. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

“We need to stay competitive with surrounding areas,” Decker said. “Right now we’re in a good spot, but I’m worried that unless we make changes, we’ll train employees and then turn around and lose them.”

Decker noted that while Allen County’s dispatch center is an accredited center of excellence, and that dispatchers’ work load is often much larger than neighboring agencies, their starting wage of $15.91 per hour is lower than Anderson, Neosho, and Woodson counties.